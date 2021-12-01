Woman jailed for stabbing man to death outside pub

A 27-year-old woman from Grimsby has been sentenced to six years behind bars after being charged in connection with the death of a man who was stabbed outside a pub.

Anna Krolikowska, 27, of Duncombe Gardens, Grimsby, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court after entering a guilty plea to manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon at an earlier date.

The incident in question surrounds the death of 32-year-old Adam Kroliowski, who was found with serious stab wounds outside the Freeman Arms on Freeman/Duncombe Street at 8.15pm on April 24.

His injuries were sadly fatal and he died hours later despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Anna, who shared a house with Adam, was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, December 1 in connection with Adam’s death.

She was originally charged with murder by Humberside Police, but the charges were eventually manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon upon investigation.

Detective Inspector Nikki Burnett leading on the case said: “Before I speak about today’s conviction, I want to first and foremost pay tribute to the family of Adam Krolikowski who have assisted us throughout the course of the investigation.

“The outcome at court could not possibly make up for the heartache and loss Adam’s family have suffered.

“I hope that it provides them with some comfort in knowing Anna cannot inflict the same pain and suffering on anybody else.

“Lastly, I’d like to also like to thank my local community and my team for their help throughout the entirety of the investigation.”