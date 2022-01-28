Advice about fraudulent texts

Action Fraud, the national fraud and cyber reporting centre, has seen a number of different scams circulating over the last couple of years in relation to Covid-19.

This includes text messages or calls prompting someone to purchase Covid tests, protective masks, or hand sanitiser.

Criminals are using these messages whilst in disguise of the NHS or the Government.

We are issuing another reminder to take a moment to think before parting with your money or information, especially if the request has come from a text or a cold call.

Do you know or trust the person it’s come from? It’s ok to reject, refuse, or ignore any requests.

Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

If you received an unexpected text or email asking for personal or financial details or to prompt you to buy something, do not click on the links or attachments.

These scammers are sophisticated in their approaches and anyone can be a victim of fraud with fraudsters constantly reinventing themselves to find new ways to trick people.

If you receive one of these texts message, calls, or voicemails, or if you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, report it to Action Fraud by visiting actionfraud.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call our non-emergency number 101 to report information. Or, if you have information regarding those responsible for fraud, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.