Boy, 12, dies in Bardney crash
Police appeal after fatal collision
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage following a two-vehicle collision in which a 12-year-old boy sadly died.
Following a call to police at 9.48am today (16 January), officers attended the B1190 at Bardney.
The collision involved two vehicles: a silver Mercedes-Benz A220 and a silver Ford Galaxy.
The 12-year-old boy, a passenger in the Galaxy, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Mercedes, a man, has been taken to hospital. The status of his injuries is currently unknown.
Update, 6pm: All road closures have now been lifted. No one else involved in the collision is believed to have sustained any life-threatening nor life-altering injuries.
If you saw the collision, or have information, you can contact police in one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting Incident 141 of 16 January.
- Email [email protected] putting “Incident 141 of 16 January” in the subject line.
- Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Reference: Incident 141 of 16 January