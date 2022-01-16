20 hours ago

Boy, 12, dies in Bardney crash

Police appeal after fatal collision
Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash on Sunday afternoon. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage following a two-vehicle collision in which a 12-year-old boy sadly died.

Following a call to police at 9.48am today (16 January), officers attended the B1190 at Bardney.

The collision involved two vehicles: a silver Mercedes-Benz A220 and a silver Ford Galaxy.

The 12-year-old boy, a passenger in the Galaxy, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man, has been taken to hospital. The status of his injuries is currently unknown.

Update, 6pm: All road closures have now been lifted. No one else involved in the collision is believed to have sustained any life-threatening nor life-altering injuries.

If you saw the collision, or have information, you can contact police in one of the following ways:

  • Call 101, quoting Incident 141 of 16 January.
  • Email [email protected] putting “Incident 141 of 16 January” in the subject line.
  • Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Reference: Incident 141 of 16 January

