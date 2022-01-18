Police appeal after man found with serious injuries in Gainsborough
We are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with serious injuries in Gainsborough yesterday (Monday 17th January).
He was found unwell on the footpath by the river on Bridge Street by a member of the public just after 14.45pm and taken by ambulance crews to hospital.
He had suffered multiple injuries to the head, face and body.
Police were notified at 23.53pm last night and we have now launched an investigation into the circumstances and whether the man may have been assaulted.
We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed an assault, or seen a white man in his mid 30s, around 5ft 10 with short dark hair, a beard, and a slim build and carrying a bag on the footpath in the afternoon.
If you can help with our investigation, there are a number of ways to get in touch:
- Call 101, quoting Incident 424 of 17 January.
- Email [email protected] putting incident 424 of 17 January in the subject line.
- Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.
Reference: Incident 424 of 17 January