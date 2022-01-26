ASDA proud of Lincoln employee, 18, who helped struggling elderly woman

A teenager working in a Lincoln branch of ASDA has been praised by the supermarket for helping an elderly woman who was struggling with her shopping trolley.

Ryley Beckett, 18, noticed a customer at the Nettleham Road supermarket was having difficulty and asked if she needed any help.

Ryley then guided the woman around ASDA in one of the supermarket’s wheelchairs to make sure she got everything she required, before taking her through the self checkouts and then to her car.

The youngster has since been nominated for an ASDA service superstar award for his kindness.

Store manager Jason said: “When Ryley saw that the lady was in a bit of difficulty he went round the store with her and did her full shopping with her before taking her through the self checkouts.

“He then helped to pack her shopping and then took her, and her shopping, to her car. When she got home the lady rang the store and thanked Ryley so much for his help, saying that he was a polite young man.

“Ryley’s a very popular colleague who’s always talking to customers. His heart’s in the right place and he’s always willing to help anyone. Well done Ryley.”