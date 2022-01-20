Attempted murder trial for Grantham man this April
He denies attempted murder of a woman
A Grantham man will go on trial for attempted murder in April.
Mark Hough, 55, denies the offence and today (Thursday, January 20) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.
Mr Hough was charged with attempted murder after officers were called to an incident involving three people at a property on Manchester Way, Grantham, at 9.51pm on Wednesday, October 27, last year.
A woman in her 50s was seriously injured after suffering a puncture wound and a man in his 20s suffered minor burn injuries, police said.
Mr Hough, of Manchester Way in Grantham, was arrested in connection with the incident.
He later entered a not guilty plea to attempting to murder Alison Worley on October 27, 2021.
Hough also denied a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm to his son, Joshua Hough on the same date.
A pre-trial hearing was held at Lincoln Crown Court today (Thursday) where the prosecution indicated they were still pursuing a charge of attempted murder against Mr Hough.
He will also face an alternative charge of wounding Alison Worley with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm when his trial begins at Lincoln Crown Court on April 4.
Judge Simon Hirst remanded Hough into custody until his trial.