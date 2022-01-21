Burglary appeal: New Road, Sutton Bridge
Offenders broke into the home and threatened residents
We are appealing for information and dash cam footage following a burglary which was reported at 6.38 pm on the 18th January.
The offenders smashed a rear door and threatened the residents in their home using a screwdriver and a knife. No one was injured but this would have clearly been a terrifying ordeal. The offenders left with a number of items of jewellery.
Were you driving along New Road on the night in question? We are specifically asking for people who were in the area between 6.15 and 6.45 pm. If you saw anything suspicious, or you may have captured footage on your dash cam, we urge you to get in touch. We believe there were four offenders who left the scene in a black hatchback.
If you can help with our investigation, please get in touch in one of the following ways.
- Call 101 with incident reference 348 of 18 January.
- Email [email protected]
- Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.
Reference: Incident 348 of 18 January