21 hours ago

Can you help us find missing Liam, 16?

He was reported missing from Mablethorpe

Have you seen 16-year-old Liam?

He was reported missing from Mablethorpe and we are appealing for help to find him.

Liam is described as a white male and is of a slim build. He is approximately 6ft1in tall with curly, dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light and dark blue puffa jacket, dark jogging bottoms and blue Adidas trainers.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch.

  • By calling 101 quoting incident 459 of 16th January.
  • By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident
  • Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]

Reference: Incident 459 of 16th January.

