Can you help us find missing Liam, 16?
He was reported missing from Mablethorpe
Have you seen 16-year-old Liam?
He was reported missing from Mablethorpe and we are appealing for help to find him.
Liam is described as a white male and is of a slim build. He is approximately 6ft1in tall with curly, dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light and dark blue puffa jacket, dark jogging bottoms and blue Adidas trainers.
If you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 459 of 16th January.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident
- Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]
Reference: Incident 459 of 16th January.