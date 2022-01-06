Car bursts into flames on Scampton driveway after engine fault
Thankfully nobody was injured
Fire crews had to rush to extinguish a car after it exploded in a driveway in RAF Scampton on Thursday afternoon.
One crew from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue attended reports of a car fire at 1pm on Thursday, on the corner of Shropshire Road and Dorset Place in Scampton.
The fire was caused by a fault within the engine component of a red 4×4-type vehicle, which caused the car to burst into flames while on a driveway.
There was severe damage to the entire vehicle, and firefighters put the flames out using a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus for the person involved. No injuries have been reported.
An eyewitness told The Lincolnite that the person involved noticed their car “shaking” before it burst into flames and called the fire brigade.
“We heard quite a few loud bangs and pops as the electrics kept shorting out, there’s also a smell of burnt plastics.”