Ceiling problems will keep Yarborough swimming pool closed for a while
Found during a routine inspection
The swimming pool at Yarborough Leisure Centre in Lincoln will be closed for a while yet after problems with the ceiling were found during a recent routine inspection.
A decision was made by City of Lincoln Council last week to temporarily close the pool at the leisure centre on Riseholme Road, which is run by Active Nation, citing technical issues at the time but not going into any further detail.
It was later announced that the pool would be closed for the whole week commencing January 10, but this will now be extended as further works are needed to determine the timescales for the renovation of part of the ceiling.
Simon Walters, Director for Communities and Environment at City of Lincoln Council said: “Specialist contractors, during their routine inspections have indicated work is needed relating to the ceiling above Yarborough Leisure Centre’s main swimming pool.
“Further works will take place this week to determine timescales for the renovation of part of the ceiling, and we expect to be able to announce our plans moving forward next week.
“We appreciate swimming is an important leisure activity in the city and are fully committed to resolving this issue and bringing the pool back into use as soon as physically possible.
“Thank you to users of the pool for their understanding at this time and to Active Nation for their cooperation with this matter.”
After confirming the temporary closure of the pool, Active Nation previously said: “We appreciate the inconvenience that this will cause, specifically to those who attend swimming lessons, use the pool for club bookings and attend our casual swim sessions.
“Those who have paid for sessions in advance will be credited against future payments, and we will be in touch with you directly in the coming days to discuss this.”