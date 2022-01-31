Celebration of culture and arts festival coming to Sleaford this March

A festival in Sleaford this March will be aiming to bring the market town to life through a reflection on its culture and creativity, welcoming people back to the high street post-COVID restrictions.

RiverLight festival will arrive during the afternoon and evening of Saturday, March 19, taking place around the Hub and the River Slea to showcase the local community and help boost the Sleaford economy following the impact of the pandemic.

There will be artwork, live performances from street theatre, music and dance, puppet shows, food stalls, competitions, light projections and more.

A creative trail will be set up around the town, taking visitors to four different zones where artists, businesses, schools, venues and landmarks have worked together to create inspiring projects and activities for all to enjoy.

North Kesteven District Council leader, Councillor Richard Wright, said: “RiverLight will undoubtedly achieve so much in bringing the community together in a celebration of many of the special qualities and aspects that make Sleaford so distinct.

“Championing the vibrant arts scene centred on the Hub, drawing on the collaboration of the many local contributors and celebrating the special characteristics of our community.”

Councillor Wright continued: “By making good use of the funding awarded to North Kesteven District Council through the government’s Welcome Back Fund, RiverLight will promote the safe and enjoyable return into our town centre following COVID restrictions.

“We are very excited to be bringing something to Sleaford that is unique, celebratory and rooted in community collaboration. This is a great time to bring everyone together and celebrate these important aspects of life locally.”

Clare Edwards from the Hub added: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with local partners to create a new festival for Sleaford.

“RiverLight will be a town-wide celebration. The community response has been truly amazing and it’s not too late to get involved. Look out for free public workshops at the Hub, Sleaford library and other venues as well as other activities you can do at home or in your setting.”

The Hub is working with a community-based team to help organise and run the event, and will be announcing a full festival programme in the coming weeks. For more details, visit the website.