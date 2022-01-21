Council tax rise ‘unavoidable’ in North East Lincolnshire

North East Lincolnshire’s proposed budget which will see council tax rise has come a step closer after being passed by cabinet.

The draft contains a 1.98% rise in council tax and 1% rise in adult social care precept.

The budget would see £131.6million spent across public services in the next financial year.

Cabinet passed the budget on Wednesday, and the public still have chance to have their say on it before it goes to the full council in February.

Councillors said they would have liked to avoid a tax increase, but pressures from the pandemic and social care and child services meant that it was unavoidable.

Councillor Stan Shreeve, Deputy Leader and portfolio holder for finance and resources, said: “When we started this process, we did a lot of work to try to avoid any increase to council tax. We know that many in our area have had a difficult few years due to the pandemic, and we don’t want to add to that burden.

“This budget will ensure that the services that we all use will be properly funded, whilst support remains for those that are struggling and there is investment to encourage more people to move to the area and for businesses to thrive.

“Our biggest challenges without a doubt are the funding of adult social care and children’s services. These are our biggest priorities.

“People can still have their say on the budget. The public consultation is open until January 27, 2022. We really do welcome feedback and input from residents – this has to be a budget that works for them and provides them with the services that they need.”

The draft budget will next go to formal scrutiny panel.

Residents can have their say on the proposals on the council website, or can get a paper copy of the consultation by calling 01472 324380 or emailing [email protected].