Couple braving the flames in charity fire walk for St Barnabas Hospice

The hospice cared for their mothers, and they knew each other before the couple even met thanks to St Barnabas!

A couple whose mums were both cared for by St Barnabas Hospice will be walking over hot coals in a bid to raise money for the end of life charity.

Hannah Bartle and her partner Martin will be taking on the St Barnabas Hospice Fire Walk, one of the charity’s 40th anniversary events, on Saturday, March 19 at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln.

It will involve walking barefoot over hot wood embers holding heat at around 800 degrees, and there are no tricks or special effects involved.

The idea came to the couple after realising that, before Hannah and Martin had met each other, their mums crossed paths thanks to St Barnabas Hospice, and they were both eventually cared for by staff at the charity.

Hannah said: “I have done several fundraising events for St Barnabas in the past, including a skydive, but I love the idea of a fire walk as it is so different.

“My mum, Jean Bartle, spent 20 years volunteering at the St Barnabas Boston Day Therapy Centre, where coincidentally, she taught Martin’s mum how to paint before we had met each other! She was bubbly and fun, always finding ways to raise money for charity after her friend was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Over the years, as well as dedicating so many hours to the hospice, she also raised an incredible £20,000 for Breakthrough Breast Cancer UK. She loved dancing and going to the ballet, and she absolutely adored her grandchildren and the ladies at her over 50s exercise classes.”

Hannah went into more detail about her mum’s condition and the help she received from St Barnabas at the time.

“When Mum was diagnosed with terminal cancer, we were absolutely devastated. Eight years on, our family is still feeling the impact and we all miss her like crazy. She was only in her 60s when she died, so it felt like she was taken far too soon.

“The ‘hospice at home’ team cared for mum at home and they were all so genuine and kind. They respected mum’s dignity, and I always remember how she used to make them laugh.

“It is our hope that by fundraising, we can help more families who have gone through a similar situation to our own. Our fundraising target is £200, which could fund almost 14 hours of hospice at home care for someone just like mum.”

There is still time for over 16s to sign up for the fire walk if you too want to conquer your fears for a good cause. The walk costs £35, and the hospice will also be asking supporters to raise at least £100 in sponsorship money. To sign up, visit the St Barnabas website.