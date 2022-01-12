Criminal damage to cars – two youths arrested
Two youths were quickly arrested yesterday evening (Tuesday 11 January 2022) after reports of over 20 parked vehicles having been damaged.
The vehicles were parked in residential streets off Noddle Hill Way in Bransholme when they sustained criminal damage, including broken windscreens, windows and wing mirrors.
Two boys, aged 12 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remain in custody as our enquiries continue.
Inspector Jamie Campbell of Hull North Neighbourhood Policing Team said ‘We are taking this matter extremely seriously. Mindless damage of this nature has a huge impact and inconvenience to the lives of people.
“My officers are in and around the area as always to provide reassurance to our communities as we investigate these cases.”