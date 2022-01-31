Drone footage: 200,000 hay bales up in flames as gale force winds wreck havoc in Hemswell
The blaze ravages on
Hundreds of thousands of hay bales have now gone up in flames at Hemswell Cliff after gale force winds over the weekend wrecked havoc.
Ariel footage catpured by Kev Taylor, a pilot with the Lincolnshire Police drones unit, showed the extent of the fire yesterday afternoon – three days after an initial blaze saw 30,000 bales go up in smoke at a former RAF base, now used for agriculture, in Learoyd Road.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue remain at the scene and have warned the fire will continue burning for at least another week, with residents still advised to keep their windows and doors shut and take care on near by roads.
The fire also caused disruption to the popular Hemswell Sunday market over the weekend, which had to be cancelled as the blaze continued to send thick plumes of smoke into the air.
The fire at Hemswell Cliff at 15.15 30/01/22. @lincsCOPter @FCR_Lincs @LincsFireRescue @BBCNews @BBCRadioLincs @LincsFM @thelincolnite @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/GxpPBrzsia
— Kev Taylor (@drone_kev) January 30, 2022