Duo recalled from disappointing loan spells at Imps

Archie Mair and Dan Nlundulu have been recalled
Forward Dan Nlundulu and goalkeeper Archie Mair have seen their times at Lincoln City come to an end, as their parent clubs recall them from loan spells.
Nlundulu, 22, arrived at Lincoln City with plenty of excitement and expectation this summer, joining on a season long loan from Premier League side Southampton.
The striker had made 16 appearances at Saints last season, including 13 in the Premier League, but never really got up to speed in League One, scoring just once in 21 appearances at Lincoln.
Archie Mair, 20, joined the Imps on loan following the closure of the summer transfer window, to offer competition for fellow loanee goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, and youth prospect Sam Long.
However, Mair only made the bench five times for Lincoln and never made it onto the pitch, and now returns to Norwich City as the Canaries recall their young keeper.
Lincoln City Football Club confirmed the news on Thursday morning by saying: “We wish both Dan and Archie the best in their futures.”
The departures would seem to lend themselves with more arrivals at Lincoln City before the end of the January transfer window, having already secured a temporary deal for Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker until the end of the season.
There are a few rumours linking midfielder Conor McGrandles with a move back to Scotland, but there is nothing concrete at this moment, while teenage defender Trai Hume had been linked with a transfer to Lincoln from Irish side Linfield, but opted for Sunderland instead.