End of era for Lincoln jazz scene as LPAC begins ‘refocus’

More opportunities for students on the cards

A popular weekly jazz event that has entertained Lincoln music-lovers for the past 10 years is marking the end of an era.

Commuter Jazz at the Lincoln Performing Arts Centre Zing Cafe Bar has played host to 153 musicians (aged 18 to 92!) from America, Canada, South Africa, Romania, Ireland, and across the UK – but the bands have now played their final show at the university-owned venue.

It comes as the University of Lincoln looks to ‘connect with audiences’ in new ways, with more development opportunities for students.

A spokesman for the university said: “At the University of Lincoln we are fully committed to culture and the arts and to preparing students for their future in the creative industries.

“As such, we are refocusing the LPAC’s activity to create more development opportunities for students and staff, and to connect in new ways with audiences in Lincoln.

“In future, programming will be created by different schools and colleges working together. It will be contemporary and public-facing, enhance the experiences of students from across the university, and include talent development and local commissioning.

“This will build a stronger base for arts research and development within the region, while also maintaining LPAC’s important relationships with community partners.”

The LPAC-funded free gig was also an important fixture in Lincoln’s annual Jazz Week, and organiser Stevie Smith said: “I’m very proud of everything we have achieved together so far and remain upbeat about our future.”

Stevie is now looking for a new home for the event. If you can help, email [email protected]