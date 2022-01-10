Fire crews attend delivery van blaze in Lincoln
The fire damaged nearby windows and doors
Two crews attended the scene after a van caught fire in uphill Lincoln on Monday.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called to the incident on Albany Street in Lincoln at 8.36am on January 10. Crews from North Hykeham and Lincoln South attended the incident.
It was caused by an unknown fault within the engine compartment of the LGV delivery van, and resulted in severe fire damage.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue told The Lincolnite shortly after 11.30am that the final crew from North Hykeham have now returned to base.
The spokesperson said: “This incident resulted in severe fire damage to one LGV delivery van, and fire and heat damage to an adjacent UPVC door, UPVC windows and frames, and some heat damage to another UPVC door.
“The crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus. They then used thermal imaging cameras to inspect. The fire was caused by an unknown fault within the engine compartment of the van.”