Full road closure on Outer Circle Road after motorists disobey signage

Motorists will now face eight weeks of a full road closure, instead of just one-way restrictions, after signage was ignored at the start of works on Outer Circle Road in Lincoln.

Work started on Monday, January 10 and main contractor Maher Millard Construction will widen the access to Wickes to allow in/out traffic.

Initially the works were going to mean a temporary one-way route from Greetwell Road to Wragby Road. However, it will now be a full road closure in both directions for the duration of the works after police had to get involved in the matter.

The full road closure came into effect during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 11.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council told The Lincolnite: “Motorists were ignoring the signage and trying to go round it, so not obeying the restrictions, and police had to get involved.

“As a result there will be a total road closure of the road for eight weeks (as of lunchtime on January 11).”

The works will involve extensive alterations to utilities in the footway and verge outside Wickes.

Maher Millard Construction told The Lincolnite that it was under instruction from the county council to close the road in both directions due to non-compliance of no entry signs. The firm added that access to businesses will be maintained.

Lincolnshire Police have also been contacted for a statement.