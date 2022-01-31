Garden waste bin collections to pause in Lincoln after Biffa reports COVID-19 cases
Biffa are trying to find drivers from elsewhere
Lincoln residents will not be having their garden waste green bins collected this week, after Biffa announced members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus.
City of Lincoln Council residents have their green bins, used for garden waste, emptied fortnightly, with collection day dependent on what part of the city you live in (check your day by entering your street name on the council website).
These collections will be delayed on the week beginning Monday, January 31, though, as a result of bin providers and collectors Biffa being unable to provide the resources.
This is due to a number of staff members testing positive for COVID-19, and City of Lincoln Council say Biffa is making “every effort” to source drivers from elsewhere.
A spokesperson for the council said: “We anticipate a further collection will be made in a fortnight for those that have missed a collection over this coming week.
“Although this is a quiet time of year for the service, we appreciate and apologise for any disruption and inconvenience this may cause our customers.”