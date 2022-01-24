Have you seen missing Mandy?
If you have seen her, get in touch.
We are appealing for information to find missing Mandy.
The 51-year-old was last seen leaving her parent’s address in Skegness earlier today at around 1.30pm.
She is thought to be wearing all black, with fur on the hood of her coat. Mandy is around 5’2” with her hair in a black bob and piercings in her bottom lip, tongue and ears. She has a distinctive medusa tattoo on her chest, as well as tattoo sleeves on her arms.
Mandy could be accompanied by two small dogs and drives a silver Ford Focus.
We are concerned for her welfare. If you have seen her or know where she is, get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 407 of 24th January.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 407 of 24th January in the subject line.
- Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected].