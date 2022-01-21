Highest speeds caught on camera include 151mph driver in Lincolnshire

The A1 at Grantham saw the most speeding incidents

A car has been clocked driving 151mph by one of the 37 speed cameras in Lincolnshire, which is among the fastest across the whole country, according to a study.

Research by vehicle insurance provider Go Shorty found Lincolnshire has 37 speed cameras installed over its area of 5,921km2.

The information was gathered via a series of Freedom of Information requests to police forces across the UK, finding out how many speed cameras are in operation in each region, as well as which cameras have clocked the most offences.

In Lincolnshire, the A1 at Grantham is the area that recorded the most speeding offences between 2018 and 2020, and the highest recorded speed in the county clocked in at an unbelievable 151mph, more than 80mph quicker than the speed limit.

Comparatively, the Humberside force saw a highest recorded speed of 163mph, which is the second highest in the country, behind the 191mph reported by Nottinghamshire Police.

Lincolnshire ranked in 7th place for the highest speed recorded, but was in 17th place for the number of cameras currently installed on its roads, with Greater London unsurprisingly leading the way with 995.