Imps sign teenage right back on loan from Arsenal to cure defensive injury woes

Lincoln City have made their second signing in one day after announcing the loan capture of England youth international Brooke Norton-Cuffy from Arsenal.

The 18-year-old right back has featured regularly in Arsenal’s youth teams this season, and has represented his country at under-18 level, but this will be his first experience of senior football.

He joins the Imps on loan until the end of the season to provide more options for Lincoln in defensive areas, after an ACL injury ruled Lewis Montsma out for at least nine months earlier in January.

As well as this, the likes of Adam Jackson and Joe Walsh have also spent most of the season on the sidelines, leaving Lincoln threadbare at the back and often having to play right back Regan Poole at centre half to deputise in their absence.

Brooke has been registered in time to be put straight in the squad for Lincoln’s trip to Rotherham on Tuesday night, where he will join fellow new face John Marquis, who signed on a short term deal earlier on Tuesday.

It is likely that Norton-Cuffy could go straight into the starting lineup for the Imps, who have been forced to play natural midfielder Ted Bishop at right back in recent weeks, and a new arrival may allow Bishop to play in his preferred position.

Brooke said: “It’s a very proud moment for me, to come from playing U23s to a great League One club like this is a big step for me.

“Lincoln are well known for their development of players, especially loan players, and there’s a pathway for me here – getting men’s football will help my development.

“I’ve been playing U23s since my first scholar season and this year I’ve started every game I’ve been fit, so this is a key step for me.”

Imps manager Michael Appleton added: “Brooke is a fantastic young player with excellent technical and athletic qualities who is highly thought of by his parent club.

“A big thank you to Arsenal, who have been brilliant in allowing Brooke to come to us on loan and in helping us get Brooke registered in time for tonight’s game.”