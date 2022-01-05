J.K. Rowling series adaptation to be filmed in Lincolnshire

The BBC One series is coming to Skegness for filming

The new season of a television adaptation of a J.K. Rowling book series is to have scenes filmed in Skegness, starting next month.

Troubled Blood is the fifth novel in the best-selling Cormoran Strike series written by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, and published under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith in September 2020.

The Strike stories follow the case of private detective and ex-Royal Military Police special investigator Cormoran Strike and his partner Robin Ellacott, as the protagonist is called upon to investigate a suspicious suicide case.

The first four novels have also been adapted into crime drama shows, and they aired on BBC One in the UK and HBO in America.

The most recent series, Lethal White, was released in weekly episodes between August and September 2020, two years after the novel of the same title was published.

Filming for season five is set to start in early 2022, and Skegness’ North Parade will be one of the locations for scenes to be shot at for the TV show in February.

It is believed that there will again be four 60-minute episodes in the new series, starring usual cast Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger with Rowling credited as an executive producer.

J.K. Rowling is no stranger to success in transitioning her books into screenplay, as the infamous Harry Potter series which put her on the map is not just the best-selling book series of all time, but the eight films are also universally loved across the globe.

She has recently been in the headlines after being left out of the reunion special for the wizarding saga, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Old footage of Rowling was used during the special, but unlike the majority of the film stars from the series, she was not invited to do new interviews for the documentary about her own creation.

This is likely due to her controversial comments on transgender people on social media in recent years, though it is an unconfirmed reason for her absence.