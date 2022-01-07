Jealous stalker pulled out knife on ex-girlfriend at work in shop, but avoids jail

A jealous Grantham man produced a blade with a camouflage handle after going to the shop where his former partner worked.

Attila Aros, 43, waved the knife around infront of his former partner after going to the Nesli store in London Road on 3 October last year.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Aros admitted stalking his former partner after making several attempts to see her on the same date.

Catherine Picardo, prosecuting, said the first incident occured at 4am when Aros attended at his former partner’s home and injured her left arm after pushing the front door open.

Police attended but Aros went to the Nesli shop where his former partner worked at 3pm the same day.

Miss Picardo said Aros was persuaded to leave despite being in drink but returned to the shop at 9pm.

On this occasion Aros produced a blade which his former partner noticed had a camouflage handle.

“He was waving it about, but his former partner did not think he would hurt her,” Miss Picardo added.

Aros was again persuaded to leave the store but followed his former partner home when she left work at 10pm.

Police found a baton hidden up Aros’s sleeve and a knuckle duster and two combat style knives when they searched his home.

During interview Aros admitted being jealous after his former partner started a new relationship, but said he did not realise his collection of weapons was an offence.

Leanne Summers, mitigating, told the court Aros had spent some time on remand in custody and under an electronically monitored curfew.

Miss Summers added Aros was now responding well.

Aros, of Launder Terrace, Grantham, admitted stalking, assaulting his former partner and possessing a bladed article on October 3, 2021.

He was sentenced to a two-year community order and must also obey a restraining order which prevents him from contacting his former partner or her new boyfriend.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Aros he would have been going to jail if it were not for the time he had already spent on remand in custody and his recent good progress.

The judge told Aros: “If you breach this order you will come back to court.”