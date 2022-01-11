Jury hears ‘sexual’ gym cupboard allegation against former teacher

A South Kesteven District Councillor who likened the Canadian Prime Minister to Adolf Hitler, and was suspended for a racist retweet, has resigned from his post.

Dr Peter Moseley, Conservative Councillor for Aveland Ward in South Kesteven since 2014, came under fire at the beginning of 2022 after taking to his personal Twitter account to post controversial views on proposed vaccine mandates across the world, namely in Canada.

He accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of “going all Hitler on the population” with the introduction of vaccine mandates, saying he is “holding an entire country hostage.”

Moseley also claimed the UK government were “bullying schoolchildren” over proposed vaccinations for young people, views which landed him in very hot water among councillors and residents alike.

He has insisted that he is not an ‘anti-vaxxer’, but instead believes “vaccination should always be a choice, and the enjoyment of the freedoms of a democratic society should never be determined by a state administration dictating what chemical you should have injected into you before being allowed that enjoyment.”

He did not respond to the Local Democracy Reporting Service when asked for comment, but again took to Twitter to express his views and explain himself.

Dr Moseley said he “couldn’t care less” about concerns that were expressed at his tweets, and just days after the outburst he was again in trouble for divisive social media views.

He retweeted a deeply offensive mock post about British Citizenship application, with just one question on the picture being “do you like bacon?”

People of Muslim and Jewish faith do not eat pork, prompting many to suggest that the tweet was a direct character assassination of British Muslims and Jewish people.

This prompted Moseley to be suspended from both the Conservative party and the South Kesteven Conservative Group, pending investigation, while he was listed as an independent councillor on the SKDC website for a brief time.

He has now resigned as a councillor, but continues to stand by what he said, stating: “I make no apology for my comments. I have received literally hundreds of emails of support from around the world.

“The offended councillors have made the issue much bigger than it needs be for their own political reasons.

“I have Canadian friends who are in desperate conditions at the moment at the hands of a government that should be progressive but is proving otherwise, and it is evident that I am unable to speak out freely and strongly to what I see, hear and experience while remaining a councillor.”

Despite insisting that he does not apologise for what he says, it would appear that ex-BNP member Moseley has deactivated his Twitter account in light of the controversy and resignation.

In Dr Moseley’s resignation letter, he said: “My allegiance to my friends, family and colleagues far outweighs any I have to the local council and councillors, and so it is better for me to cut those ties.

“This will enable me to continue to lobby for what I think is right, protecting every individual’s right to choose whether they receive a vaccination, without having the council’s business distracted.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the contribution I have made to the district, but as they say, 24 hours is a lifetime in politics, and I am, and have been ready for a different lifetime for a couple of years now.

“I do not support the direction of the current political leadership, and I have grave reservations about the performance of the current Chief Executive.”

The Lincolnite has contacted South Kesteven District Council for a response.