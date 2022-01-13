Lincoln College launches new HR and accounting centre of excellence
Adam Davey cut the ribbon on the new centre
The College’s CIPD, AAT and Bookkeeping training has been redesigned with employers to transform school-leavers into highly skilled and productive employees and to create an environment where companies can upskill their staff for promotion, or accelerate them into leadership roles.
The investment in the new facility represents a reshaping and repurposing of the College’s accounting and HR training.
Training focuses on core technical skills, but also soft skills identified as essential by employers and a business steering group will oversee continuous development to ensure the curriculum remains relevant to local firms.
CIPD Lincolnshire Branch Chair Adam Davey said he was hugely excited by the new centre.
“The CIPD has a long-standing relationship with the College and we’re really delighted to be involved in this latest evolution,” he said.
“The professional skills landscape has been turned on its head by the challenges of the pandemic and a new breed of HR professional is required to help businesses transition to post-pandemic new ways of working.
“The fact that the College is in tune with this and is adapting to meet the needs of employers is fantastic across HR and accounting.
“I can’t wait for the current intake to sign up as CIPD student members and wouldn’t it be amazing if one day a graduate from the Centre of Excellence stepped into my role?”
Lincoln College Director for Apprenticeships Tamsyn Lawton said: “A huge thank you to Adam and all of our other employer stakeholders at the Centre.
“Our aim is to keep on developing our HR and accounting offer to ensure it continues to be the most relevant and most effective professional training in the Region.
“We are here to help you develop new or existing staff via apprenticeship training, or short courses to help your staff take the next step in their career, so please do get in touch.”
Visit www.lincolncollege.ac.uk to find out more about HR, accounting and booking apprenticeships, full-time training courses and short industry courses.
Emplyers interested in HR and accounting apprenticeships can call our emploer hotline on: 08452 707 227
Or email [email protected]