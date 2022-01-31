Lincoln man fed up with years of “disgusting” flytipping on his street

A Lincoln man has called for action after years of flytipping has prompted immense frustration in his local community.

Jorge Costa, who lives on Thesiger Street in the Sincil Bank area of Lincoln, noticed a huge pile of furniture and rubbish out on the street, and says it is far from the first time this has happened.

He told The Lincolnite this is a regular occurrence, and has called on the council to do more to stop it happening, as some of the latest flytipping is days old now.

Jorge said: “I started living here 12 years ago and I’ve never not seen it like this. I think these people don’t know what it means to live in a community because they don’t seem to care about the rules or respect other people.

“It’s an issue every single day, the street is always like that now. I talked to the council about it last year, but it was never solved.”

Jorge offered a few solutions for the problem, suggesting larger fines and stricter punishments need to be put in place to deter people from flytipping.

“I think CCTV cameras would help, as would bigger fines,” Jorge said. “I don’t think anybody feels good about this situation, it’s disgusting.”

You can report flytipping in the city itself by visiting the City of Lincoln Council website, or if it happened elsewhere in the county you can report it via the Lincolnshire County Council page.

The Lincolnite has contacted City of Lincoln Council for a comment.