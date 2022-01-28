Lincoln Water Park to reopen in May with brand new activities after major investment

Plenty of new things to try out

Lincoln Water Park is to undergo an expansion with brand new features, following major investment ahead of its reopening for the summer season.

Lincoln Water Park on Moor Lane in Thorpe on the Hill opened in May 2019 between Whisby Nature Park and Hazelwood Ski World, but was then forced to temporarily close due to coronavirus lockdown.

After a couple of summers it again closed for the winter in October 2021, and is now set to return bigger and better than ever this May.

The Lincolnshire-based water park reopens on May 2 with an extended outdoor facility offering fun for all the family, including an inflatable course, a floating ropes course and an integrated wall climb and zip wire called The Water Warrior.

As well as this, there will be two new jump stations, and key features such as large slides and swings will be doubled up to make the park even more accessible.

The expansion has been made possible thanks to a significant investment, helped partly by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a COVID-19 recovery grant for businesses.

Despite these introductions, new prices for entry will actually be going down, from £20 to £17.50, as well as further discounts on group bookings. For more information you can visit the Lincoln Water Park website.

A spokesperson for Lincoln Water Park said: “We’ve been looking long and hard at trying to broaden the appeal of the water park so that people can make a day of it if they wish, rather than just travelling to us for the one activity.

“We’re also really conscious not to offer activities that are already catered for in the area and the floating ropes course with climbing walls and zip line seemed to be a perfect fit.

“We tried to remain true to the original design while doubling up on key features. We’re also introducing not one but two new jump stations and we’ve also doubled up on the main challenge features. This will ensure there will be no waiting time for your favourite features to become available during a session.

“We’re really looking forward to the new season and open to the public from May 2.”

Alongside the announcement of the revamp, Lincoln Water Park has also become a Gold Partner of Lincoln City Football Club, being named as the Imps’ ticketing website partner for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

Andrew Whitham, Lincoln City’s director of commercial affairs, said: “We’re really pleased to welcome onboard Lincoln Water Park as a Gold Partner as they become our new ticketing website partner.

“I am sure it’s a partnership that will be long lasting and will bring great value to both parties.”

Suzi Nightingale, Lincoln Water Park’s managing director, said “We are really looking forward to working alongside Lincoln City Football Club and excited for the coming season and the opportunities that will arise.”