Lincoln’s trip to Rotherham postponed for second time, just hours before kick off
Frozen pitch is to blame this time
Lincoln City’s game with Rotherham United has been postponed once again, this time due to a frozen pitch at the New York Stadium.
The game was originally supposed to take place on Wednesday, December 29, but after an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Lincoln City squad, the game was called off by the EFL and rescheduled for Tuesday, January 18.
The game looked all set to go ahead, but a frozen pitch at Rotherham United’s AESSEAL New York Stadium has meant the fixture is once again unable to go ahead, following a referee inspection.
Rotherham United say that the frost covers were in place overnight but certain areas of the pitch did not reach high enough temperatures to thaw out, thus posing a safety risk.
It is the third time that meetings between Lincoln and Rotherham have been postponed this season alone, with the Imps’ home match against the Millers, due to take place back in September, was pushed back by ten days as a result of players being called up for international duty.
A rearranged date for the upcoming fixture will be announced in due course, and match tickets will still be valid for the new date.