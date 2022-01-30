Lincolnshire braced for second day of high winds

Grimsby voters say they’re losing faith in Boris Johnson – despite MP Lia Nici’s claims the town backs him.

Many of those our Local Democracy Reporter spoke to said it was time for him to go.

Revelations about lockdown parties in Downing Street were too much for some who gave the embattled Prime Minister the benefit of the doubt when he was first elected.

Grimsby MP Lia Nici has thrown her full support behind him, recently claiming he was the ‘best prime minister places like Great Grimsby have had in generations.’

However, voters on the street are less enthusiastic.

One man who said he distrusts both main parties said: “People have been fined for holding those parties in lockdown – he seems to get away with it.

“Lia Nici said that everyone she has spoken to is behind Boris. I don’t know where she’s polled, but she can’t have spoken to anyone around here.

“Conservatives definitely won’t be getting my vote in the next election – I’m not sure who I can trust.”

Paul Fleming said: “He did some good things for Grimsby at the start, but this has overshadowed everything else.

“There’s not a chance I would vote for Conservatives now.”

Sophie said: “He just looks silly now getting caught out. I am sure that he has only relaxed the coronavirus restrictions because of all the news about what he did in lockdown.

“I’m still wearing my mask because I know COVID hasn’t gone away.

“I really doubt the idea that he was the best Prime Minister that Grimsby has had.”

Some still backed him regardless of the recent scandal.

Hayley Clarke said: “He’s got a really tough job and he’s doing his best. Without him, Brexit never would have happened – Teresa May was too much of a ditherer.

“He has done well under the circumstances. We should let him get on with it.

“I’m not a fan of Kier Starmer – did he come to Grimsby this week just because Boris has before?”

However, the new revelations have been a deal-breaker for other voters.

“I’m not happy at all with him. While we couldn’t go to funerals or visit loved ones in hospitals, he was having parties,” one woman said.

“I thought he was alright at first – he handled the first lockdown well and I liked the grants and help for the self-employed he gave.

“Finding out what was actually going on makes you look at him differently.”

A report into the parties is expected to be published within days, and the Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are also looking into potential breaches of COVID rules.

Lia Nici said the outcome of the report wouldn’t change her mind, telling a BBC interviewer this week: “I’ve already decided whether I think Boris Johnson should continue [as prime minister] or not.

“I think he’s the best prime minister places like Great Grimsby have had in generations and he has my whole-hearted support.”