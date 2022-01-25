Lincolnshire community nurse awarded Queen’s nurse title

A community Macmillan clinical nurse specialist based in Deeping and Bourne has been given the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse, by community nursing charity The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI).

Gwen Eldred from Boston, who works for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), received the title after over 30 years of service to nursing, with the last 20 years in Lincolnshire.

However, the title is not an award for past service but indicates a commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership.

Nurses who hold the title benefit from developmental workshops, bursaries, networking opportunities, and a shared professional identity.

Dr Crystal Oldman CBE, Chief Executive of the QNI said: “On behalf of the QNI I would like to congratulate Gwen and welcome her as a Queen’s Nurse.

“Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, delivering high quality health care across the country. The application and assessment process to become a Queen’s Nurse is rigorous and requires clear commitment to improving care for patients, their families and carers.

“We look forward to working with Gwen and all other new Queen’s Nurses who have received the title this year.”

Gwen has worked as a Community Macmillan nurse in palliative and end of life care for 10 years and spent the last four years in the Deeping and Bourne.

She enjoys the working together with other community services, helping them to develop their own skills and experience, as well as making a difference and having an impact on the patient’s and carer’s experience. She believes in people having a choice in life and in death, and acts as an advocate to support them to make their own decisions around their care needs and wishes.

Gwen has worked hard to develop her knowledge undertaking educational courses, alongside increasing her vocational experience, to improve the care she is able to give her patients.

Gwen said: “I am honoured and proud to receive this title. I am passionate about my role in nursing and helping people. Every day is a new experience, even after all these years.

“The Queen’s Nurse programme brings together community nurses and has a wealth of learning and leadership opportunities, so I am looking forward to developing my professional skills further.”

Gwen attended a virtual celebratory awards ceremony last month and received her special badge, certificate, and lanyard through the post.

Gwen’s manager, Kay Howard who provided evidence for her award said: “Gwen definitely deserves this accolade. She often goes above and beyond expectations to deliver high quality personalised care for her patients and she is always looking to make improvements that benefit patients too.”