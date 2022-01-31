Lincolnshire ‘green racing’ research centre up for approval
It’s set to get the ‘green light’
Blyton Park Driving Centre’s plans for a green research centre are up for approval on Wednesday.
West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee will be recommended to give the green light to the development on land off Kirton Road, Blyton, Gainsborough and hope the wind turbines will make the centre self-sufficient.
The Automotive Research and Development Centre will develop electric and autonomous vehicle technologies on behalf of its parent company Ginetta, as well as hold sports activities in the surrounding area.
Ginetta is a British specialist builder of racing and sports cars based in Garforth, Leeds.
The building will include a control centre, new garages on the ground floor with access to the track in a ‘pit lane’ arrangement, and four office/conference suites.
The proposal also includes two wind turbines and ground mounted solar panels.
Each garage will include a battery wall to charge the cars from the renewable energy sources.
A report before councillors said: “Blyton Park Driving Centre is an established facility which provides for vehicle testing, research and development of motor vehicles.
“The expansion of this existing business to provide a new research and development facility is supported on this site by the development plan.
“The facility will diversify the operation of the site towards a more sustainable future for the motor industry.
“The proposal will contribute additionally to the local and wider economy, doubling the employment provision on site providing a total of 12 full-time equivalent jobs and further aiding the continued diversification of the local economy.”
The council has received comments from 12 local residents raising concerns including longer working hours, noise impacts, the impact on nearby listed buildings and the impact of the wind turbines.