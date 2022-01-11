Lincolnshire hospitals trust appoints new director to help improve services
To lead improvements and innovation
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) has appointed Dr Sameedha Rich-Mahadkar as its new Director of Improvement and Integration.
She joined the Executive Leadership Team and the Board of ULHT on Monday, January 10 to take up the role previously held by Mark Brassington. Mark is currently on a secondment with NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands Region.
Sameedha will take up the role for the period of Mark’s secondment to lead improvements and innovations across ULHT’s services. She joins the Trust from Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, where she has been Deputy Director of Strategy for five years.
Dr Rich-Mahadkar has extensive experience in leading strategy design, planning, partnerships, service improvement and transformational businesses cases, and has over 13 years of experience within various healthcare leadership roles. She will lead ULHT’s improvement and strategy planning teams.
The appointment comes during the same month that ULHT declared a ‘critical incident’ after ‘extreme and unprecedented’ staff shortages.
Dr Rich-Mahadkar said: “Times are difficult across the NHS at the moment and I know that working together with the teams at United Lincolnshire Hospitals we can continue to offer excellent patient care and look after each other.
“I am excited to be bringing my experience of supporting and empowering teams to make ULHT an outstanding place to work and an outstanding place in which to receive care”
Andrew Morgan, Chief Executive at ULHT, said: “We are delighted that Dr Sameedha Rich-Mahadkar is going to join our Executive Leadership Team and Board, as she brings with her a wealth of experience which will truly benefit our patients and staff.
“She will lead our improvement and strategy and planning teams, and will help us to take forward our Integrated Improvement Plan, transforming our services and making them fit for the future. We are really looking forward to working with her.
“I would like to thank Sarah Hall our Deputy Director of Improvement and Integration for covering the role pending Sameedha’s arrival.”