Lincolnshire MP calls for “sense of proportion” over Boris Johnson birthday party

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh appeared to defend the Prime Minister when he called for a “sense of proportion” on the controversy surrounding Boris Johnson’s birthday – and Grimsby’s MP has backed him to stay in his job.

A surprise party with cake and up to 30 guests was held for Boris Johnson during the first lockdown, according to ITV News, despite the rules at the time forbidding social gatherings. It is alleged Carrie Johnson, who has since become his wife, helped to organise the surprise party which was reportedly held in the Cabinet Room just after 2pm on June 19, 2020.

The Prime Minister is also under increased scrutiny as the Metropolitan Police open an investigation into a number of events at Downing Street and Whitehall in relation to potential breaches of COVID regulations. A report by civil servant Sue Gray, due to be published this week, will now be paused.

Although MP Sir Edward Leigh previously slammed those who attended reported Christmas parties at 10 Downing Street while under lockdown conditions in 2020, he appeared to defend the Prime Minster when speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, January 25.

He said: “When Europe stands on the brink of war and with a cost of living crisis, can we please have a sense of proportion over the Prime Minister being given a piece of cake in his own office by his own staff.”

When Europe stands on the brink of war and with a cost of living crisis, can we please have a sense of proportion over the Prime Minister being given a piece of cake in his own office by his own staff. pic.twitter.com/ILjXLZAMgD — Sir Edward Leigh MP (@EdwardLeighMP) January 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Great Grimsby MP Lia Nici also spoke in the House of Commons on Tuesday when she claimed local residents are “sick and tired” of hearing about lockdown parties the Prime Minister has allegedly attended.

“Over the weekend and the last couple of days, I’ve been out and about with my constituents in Great Grimsby, and they are sick and tired of listening to this constant thread,” she said.

“They are very happy that essential workers have gathered together for two years to get us through this pandemic.

“Would my right honourable friend send a message to the Prime Minister that they support his policies and they want him to carry on getting on with the job?”

MP Michael Ellis, the Paymaster General who was standing in for Mr Johnson, replied: “I will gladly send that message to the Prime Minister, and in fact that message is very similar to messages that the Prime Minister is hearing from our colleagues around this house.”

Mr Johnson doesn’t believe he has broken the law, a spokesman has said.