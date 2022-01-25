Lincolnshire New Look store to close at end of month
Currently a 70% off sale
Grimsby’s New Look store is to close at the end of January after the landlords decided to end the lease agreement early.
The store in Freshney Place will have its last day of trading on Sunday, January 30, closing down for good at the end of this week.
It is expected to be replaced by a new Poundland, due to the old store being demolished to make way for the Top Town Market in Grimsby.
The New Look store is currently having a 70% off sale and has informed customers they have until January 30, the last day of trading, to return items.
It is not believed to be a wider issue across New Look stores, and simply just a landlord decision to exit the lease earlier than expected.
A New Look spokesperson said: “Regrettably the New Look store in Freshney Place will be closing in January after the landlord decided to exit the lease early. Whilst it was therefore not our decision to close the store, we are focusing on supporting our store colleagues and where possible finding alternative roles for them within the business.
“Customers will still be able to shop the styles they love online at newlook.com or by downloading our app.”
A spokesperson for Freshney Place confirmed the shopping centre was not New Look’s landlord.