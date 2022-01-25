17 seconds ago

Local condemns Boris threat graffiti on A180 underpass

Other graffiti includes “OHMYCON VARIANT”
Graffiti saying 'Kill Boris?' was found spray painted on the underpass of the A180 in North Lincolnshire. | Photo: Submitted

Hostile graffiti reading “OHMYCON VARIANT” and “KILL BORIS?” has been spray painted on the underpass of the A180 in North Lincolnshire.

The “KILL BORIS?” graffiti appears to be targeted at Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently under increased scrutiny as the Metropolitan Police open an investigation into a number of events at Downing Street and Whitehall in relation to potential breaches of COVID regulations.

A cyclist, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Lincolnite that he found the unsightly graffiti on the underpass on Middlegate Lane near Melton Ross January 20.

The graffiti was found by a passing cyclist. | Photo: Submitted

The graffiti will be removed by North Lincolnshire Council. | Photo: Submitted

He said: “I get people do graffiti and air their views, but a statement like kill Boris is a bit too out there isn’t it, it’s harsh and not exactly what you want your kids seeing as you drive past it.”

A spokesperson for North Lincolnshire Council told The Lincolnite: “We are aware of the graffiti and it will be removed.”

The graffiti was found on the underpass of the A180 in North Lincolnshire. | Photo: Submitted

When asked for the timescale of when the graffiti will be removed, the council added that it “should be by the end of the week”.

Graffiti on the bridge under the A15 tells people “DON’T JAB KIDS”. | Photo: Submitted

In addition, there is also graffiti on the next bridge down, under the A15 near Elsham, which reads “DON’T JAB KIDS”, “NO VAXPORTS”, and “DEATH BY VAX 1470”.

One piece of graffiti reads “NO VAXPORTS”. | Photo: Submitted

Another says”DEATH BY VAX 1470″. | Photo: Submitted

