Long diversions as A631 set to close overnight for resurfacing works

A skinny puppy who was found abandoned in a cage near Doncaster is now enjoying life in her new forever home in Lincoln.

The female Staffordshire Bull terrier-cross, who used to be called Coco and is now named Pogo due to her lively nature, was found outside a house in Almond Street in Balby near Doncaster on November 11, 2021.

The RSPCA responded to the incident and says it believes Pogo was abandoned after becoming an unwanted lockdown pet. She was a severely underweight and frightened pup and was taken for urgent veterinary treatment.

The vet believed she would not have survived if she had been left much longer, as she had no muscle mass and was struggling to stand. Pogo was taken into the care of the Sheffield and District branch of the RSPCA, where she was rehabilitated.

She was then given a new start – a loving forever home with public health worker Rachel Belcher. The 34-year-old, who lives on Gainsborough Road in Lincoln, was on the lookout to adopt a Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog after her previous pet passed away.

After seeing a picture of Pogo playing with a ball Rachel’s mind was made up.

Rachel said: “I was looking at adopting and the photo of her looking so happy and playful with a ball made me think she was a fun-loving dog who would be perfect for me.

“Staff at the centre had called her Coco but with the help of my five year-old nephew we changed it to Pogo as she is always jumping around like a Pogo stick.

“She is really enjoying her long walks, her cuddles, playing and all the attention she gets.”

Pogo loves playing football with Rachel’s five-year-old nephew Jacob in the garden of her home. Pogo also enjoys time with Rachel’s parents Andrew and Angela Belcher who look after her while her new owner is at work.

Hayley Crooks, animal lead at the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA, said: “We are delighted to hear Pogo has fallen on her paws and is loving life in a new home.

“We had to help her build up her weight and put her on a special strict diet of four meals a day to help build her up. We also gave her an exercise plan of multiple small walks a day so as to not overdo what her little body was capable of, and to build some muscle in order to support her puppy bones.

“Just 14 days later she’d gained almost 3kg of healthy weight. She was fantastic in our care – a true Staffy and has big sloppy kisses and a wiggly bum for everyone she meets!”

The RSPCA is still appealing for information to help find the person who dumped the puppy alone in a cage. Anyone who can help with the investigation should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.