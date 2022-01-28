Long diversions as A631 set to close overnight for resurfacing works
The works will start next month and last for six weeks
The worn out carriageway on the A631 at Corringham will be replaced, with overnight road closures in place starting at the end of February.
The start date of the project is Monday, February 28, and it is due to last for up to six weeks, depending on weather.
In that time, night-time closures will be in place on the road between the B1433, Gainsborough and Middle Street, and Pilham Lane from 7pm to 6am, on weekday evenings only.
The diversion route for these overnight closures will be via the A631 / A15 / A1500 / A156 / A631 and vice versa.
Lincolnshire County Councillor Clio Perraton-Williams, member for Scotter Rural and executive support for highways, said: “Sections of the A631 are deteriorating, so we’re taking the opportunity to rebuild these section to improve safety and usability of the road.
“As part of this improvement scheme, we’ll also be taking this opportunity to excavate and level the verge, in addition to reconstructing the kerbline and improving drainage at the lay-by.
“We’ll be doing our best to minimise disruption throughout the project, including carrying out works overnight to keep people moving through the day and maintaining access for residents.”