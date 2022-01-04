Man arrested following Lincoln Land Rover theft
The vehicle was recovered within two hours
A 27-year-old year old man has been arrested in connection with a Land Rover theft.
Just after 8am on January 3 a black Land Rover Discovery was reported stolen from an address in Calder Road, Lincoln.
An enquiry was launched and investigating officers started a number of immediate enquiries. The vehicle was located around 11am in Lincoln.
The arrested man is currently in police custody for questioning.
The investigation is continuing and officers would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has not already spoken to police and who may have information that is relevant to the enquiry.
Please contact us via one of the following ways if you can help:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 60 of 03/01/2022.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 60 of 03/01/2022 in the subject line.
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
- If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.