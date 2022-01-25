Million pound ultra-modern house in Skegness complete with cinema on market
It blends efficiency with flashy tech
A three-bedroom self-built ultra-modern home in Skegness with energy efficiency and new technology at the heart of the concept has been listed on the market for £1 million.
Five Aces Crescent in Skegness has been listed by nationwide estate agents Strike at a guide price of £1 million, and you get plenty of bang for your buck. See the full listing on Strike’s website here.
The large open plan design of the home is the brainchild of the original owner of the self-built home, offering underfloor heating throughout the upstairs and downstairs of the property, as well as in the triple garage.
The kitchen comes with a wifi enabled oven and coffee machine, complete with two warming drawers, a large induction hob and a drop-down extractor with a glass surround.
If that wasn’t enough, the main sink has a four tap function, offering hot, cold, boiling and filtered water, while the second prep sink has a waste disposal unit.
As well as this, the property offers full house coverage with CCTV and alarm systems and smart light switches in all rooms, all powered by a central media centre within the snug lounge.
The snug itself comes with a twist, as the room converts into a full Dolby atmosphere cinema room thanks to a drop-down projector and separate screen.
Let’s take a closer look inside: