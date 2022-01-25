23 seconds ago

Million pound ultra-modern house in Skegness complete with cinema on market

It blends efficiency with flashy tech
Five Acres Crescent in Skegness is a futuristic property with lavish features. | Photo: Strike

A three-bedroom self-built ultra-modern home in Skegness with energy efficiency and new technology at the heart of the concept has been listed on the market for £1 million.

Five Aces Crescent in Skegness has been listed by nationwide estate agents Strike at a guide price of £1 million, and you get plenty of bang for your buck. See the full listing on Strike’s website here.

The large open plan design of the home is the brainchild of the original owner of the self-built home, offering underfloor heating throughout the upstairs and downstairs of the property, as well as in the triple garage.

The kitchen comes with a wifi enabled oven and coffee machine, complete with two warming drawers, a large induction hob and a drop-down extractor with a glass surround.

The property has an enclosed garden space on a five-house gated community. | Photo: Strike

If that wasn’t enough, the main sink has a four tap function, offering hot, cold, boiling and filtered water, while the second prep sink has a waste disposal unit.

As well as this, the property offers full house coverage with CCTV and alarm systems and smart light switches in all rooms, all powered by a central media centre within the snug lounge.

The snug itself comes with a twist, as the room converts into a full Dolby atmosphere cinema room thanks to a drop-down projector and separate screen.

Let’s take a closer look inside:

The colour scheme is apparent throughout, with lots of glass and white consistent with the furniture and layout. | Photo: Strike

A lovely view of your garden space when looking out from the kitchen. | Photo: Strike

The infamous snug room, which moonlights as a power control centre and even a hidden home cinema. | Photo: Strike

Huge storage space and integrated appliances. | Photo: Strike

Nothing quite like your own home gym. | Photo: Strike

The living room overlooks the fully open plan kitchen and dining area. | Photo: Strike

A wonderful place to enjoy the sun from indoors. | Photo: Strike

The self-build layout is striking and offers natural light everywhere you look. | Photo: Strike

The master bedroom, one of five sleeping areas in the house. | Photo: Strike

Even the bathtub comes with a unique backdrop. | Photo: Strike

Integrated features in one of the home’s five bathroom spaces. | Photo: Strike

The property even comes with its own office space. | Photo: Strike

A look at another of the bathrooms at Five Acres Crescent. | Photo: Strike

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.