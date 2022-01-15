Missing – Demmi
Anyone with information should call 101
Update, 16 January: Demmi has been found safe and well.
Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.
Have you seen Demmi? The 16-year-old is missing from the Spalding area.
She is described as about 5ft 6ins tall, of pale complexion, and likely to be wearing makeup. Demmi is also thought to be wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, white trainers and carrying a handbag.
She also has a nose and tongue piercing.
If you have seen Demmi, or have information that could help our search, please call 101 quoting Incident 100 of 13 January.
Reference: Incident 100 of 13 January