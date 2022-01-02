More bird flu outbreaks in Lincolnshire
Near Louth and Mablethorpe
Two more outbreaks of bird flu have been confirmed in Lincolnshire – near Louth and Mablethorpe – with all cases so far this month in the East Lindsey district of Lincolnshire.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Louth on December 31.
Another outbreak was confirmed on the same day in non-commercial birds at a premises near Mablethorpe.
All birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled.
A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been put in place around the premises – see the latest updates from DEFRA here.
These are the 11th and 12th outbreaks of bird flu in Lincolnshire. Nine were previously confirmed in Alford and the other was in North Somercotes, which is also in East Lindsey.
The first outbreak of the virus in Lincolnshire was found on December 11 and the government has so far confirmed 60 cases of avian influenza H5N1 in England.
Officers from Lincolnshire Trading Standards visited properties in the Alford area last month to reassure residents and provide advice to businesses.
This came after the UK Health Security Agency confirmed that the risk to public health is very low. People can spread the disease on their clothes and shoes, so before going into bird enclosures they should wash their hands, change or clean and disinfect their footwear.
People are advised not to touch or pick up any dead or sick birds that they find. Anyone who finds dead swans, geese or ducks or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, should report them to the DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) helpline on 03459 33 55 77.