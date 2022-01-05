More than 80 homes planned for Holbeach to be approved

A developer’s plan to build 81 homes in Holbeach is up for approval next week.

Ashwood Homes’ plan for land to the East of Chaffinch Way in the village will appear before South Holland District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Officers, recommending approval, have said the proposal is considered to be in accordance with planning policies.

“The principle of residential development on this site has already been established by virtue of the housing allocation in the Local Plan,” said a report before members.

“It is not considered that the proposal would materially harm the character or appearance of the locality or amenity of nearby residents, and flood risk and drainage matters are considered to have been appropriately addressed.”

The plans have received objections from 19 local residents, along with South Holland and The Deepings MP Sir John Hayes.

Holbeach Parish Council and ward councillors have also objected to the plans.

Concerns include highway safety, fears over the density, the loss of privacy and drainage and the risk of flooding.

In his submission, Mr Hayes said: “My constituents in Holbeach are extremely concerned about further large-scale development and the impact this will have on the local infrastructure especially with planning permission for an additional 900 homes already granted.”

He called for closer investigation into the concerns raised.

As part of the recommendation, the applicant will be asked to provide an education contribution of £404,337 and an NHS contribution of £54,460.

Nine of the homes will be classed as “affordable” – around 11.11% of the development.