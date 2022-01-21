‘Most Wanted’ man who allegedly trafficked drugs into Grimsby arrested

A suspected drug trafficker named as one of the UK’s most wanted has been arrested in Spain.

Joshua Hendry, 30, was arrested in San Pedro de Alcantára, Marbella by the Spanish National Police’s fugitives unit on Thursday evening (January 20), a day after featuring in a new Most Wanted appeal by the National Crime Agency.

He was arrested after an off-duty police officer recognised him from the publicity.

Hendry, formerly of Walton, Liverpool, was wanted by Humberside Police. He is alleged to have trafficked heroin and cocaine from Liverpool to Grimsby for onward distribution.

The National Crime Agency said Hendry has been taken into custody and will appear in court soon as part of extradition proceedings.

Hendry and 11 other fugitives were revealed on Wednesday as the National Crime Agency launched its new most wanted campaign, in conjunction with independent charity Crimestoppers, Spanish law enforcement and UK policing.

Chief Inspector Rhodri Troake of Humberside Police said: “We’d like to thank the National Crime Agency for their assistance in locating and arresting Hendry as a part of an efficient and fast-moving operation.

“Hendry is alleged to have trafficked heroin and crack cocaine from Liverpool to Grimsby for onward distribution within our local communities.

“This type of criminality can cause significant disruption to our local communities and we will continue to do everything we can to continue to bring those responsible to justice.”

Tom Dowdall, NCA deputy director of international, said: “This is a rapid result and it’s testimony to the power these appeals can have as well as the NCA’s international reach.

“Whether it’s using tip-offs from the public, sharing intelligence or deploying specialist capabilities, UK law enforcement and our Spanish partners are working as one to trace and arrest the other 11 fugitives.

“Those men will know now that we’re after them. They can live their lives anxiously looking over their shoulders and wondering if today’s the day they get caught or they can do the right thing and hand themselves in.”