Needle-phobic Lincolnshire woman determined to have COVID jab
Find out your nearest walk-in vaccination options
A woman from Skegness with a phobia of needles is determined to get herself vaccinated against COVID – but she was almost sick when trying to book an appointment to get her jab.
Jenny Smith has had a phobia of injections since back in her school days and the thought of getting close to a needle makes her faint.
She has had three months of therapy for her phobia and for her homework she is forcing herself to look at images of needles and building up from there.
Jenny told BBC Look North: “I do really really want it [COVID vaccination], I’m not an anti-vaxxer at all. A lot of people will not understand it, they’ll just say ‘turn away, don’t look, it’s a few seconds’, those people don’t understand.
“When my other half actually went for his first jab, I literally sat out in the car park in the car and I really felt faint because I knew what he was going to do. Why am I reacting like that? It’s not even my injection, it’s not my vaccine.”
When asked how she felt when her partner and parents went for their injections, she added: “I kind of started feeling jealous. I was really happy for them but I’m just secretly thinking why is that not me? Why can I just not be as brave as them and just do it?”
Meanwhile, having given booster vaccinations to more than 472,000 people, the equivalent to 83.9% of those eligible aged 18 and over, the NHS in Lincolnshire is said to be on track to offer and administer a jab to everyone who wants one.
NHS Lincolnshire CCG is now urging unpaid/informal carers to get boosted as there are still many who have yet to come forward for their booster vaccination.
The following needle-phobic, pregnancy, and other walk-in coronavirus vaccination sessions are available:
Needle-phobic walk-in sessions
Lincolnshire Showground
Tuesday, February 1 – 9am-1pm
Thursday, February 3 – 9am-1pm
PRSA, Boston
Monday, January 31 – 9am-1pm
Thursday, February 3 – 9am-1pm
Pregnancy walk-in sessions
Lincolnshire Showground
Wednesday, February 2 – 9am-1pm
Thursday, February 3 – 9am-1pm
PRSA, Boston
Tuesday, February 1 – 9am-1pm
Wednesday, February 2 – 9am-1pm
Other coronavirus walk-in sessions from this weekend:
- Saturday, January 29 – Boston Local Community Centre, Mitre Lane (10am-6pm)
- Saturday, January 29 – Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium (in the Fan Village between 12pm-3pm)
- Sunday, January 30 – Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium (Stacey West car park between 10pm-4pm)
- Sunday, January 30 – Boston Local Community Centre, Mitre Lane (10pm-4pm)
- Monday, January 31 – Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston (1pm-7pm)
- Tuesday, February 1 – Boston Local Community Centre, Mitre Lane (2.30pm-6pm)
- Tuesday February 1 – Moorland Community Centre, Moorland Avenue in Lincoln (10am-7pm)
- Wednesday, February 2 – Kirton Town Hall, Station Road, Kirton (10am-7pm)
- Thursday, February 3 – Holbeach United Services Club, Church Street, Holbeach (10am-7pm)
- Friday, February 4 – XChurch, Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough (10am-6pm)
- Saturday, February 5 – Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston (12pm-7pm)
- Saturday, February 5 – Bridge Church, Portland Street, Lincoln (10am-4pm)
- Sunday, February 6 – Boston Local Community Centre, Mitre Lane (10am-4pm)
These sessions include first and second doses for anyone eligible, including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent, and boosters.