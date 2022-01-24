Neighbourhood Policing Week is a success!

Last week was National Neighbourhood Policing Week, a week all about shining a light on our fantastic and dedicated neighbourhood policing teams (NPTs).

And what a week it was!

The teams were certainly busy and many of you will have seen or spoken to them, as they visited 89 schools, completed 841 Humber Talking surveys, did 129 hours of patrolling the streets and spoke to over 100 businesses or other partner organisations.

This was on top of the usual enforcement activity, which continued throughout the week with eight warrants, 13 stop searches and 24 arrests.

They’ve also been sharing their great work on social media and have loved seeing the positive responses from the local communities.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Downs said: “The national week may be over, but our neighbourhood teams aren’t going anywhere.

“They will be out and about this week, and every week, carrying out the same sort of activity as above to ensure that our area remains a brilliant place to live, work and visit.

“Our NPTs have a very specialised and challenging role. They work with a huge range of partners and community groups; tackle crime and anti-social behaviour; reassure those affected by crime; gather intelligence and solve problems; provide crime prevention advice; assess and manage risk; disrupt OCGs.

“They are also often at the heart of our major police operations and give support to other areas of the force whenever called upon.

“They well and truly deserve a week of celebration and I hope that you have enjoyed finding out a bit more about them and about the brilliant work that they do each and every day.

“If you see them out and about stop and say hello and share any concerns or information that you have about crime in your area. They are part of the community and are there to help.”

As part of the week, we also ran features on some of the inspectors in the teams.

Inspector Alisha Dixon from Hull East, Inspector Tom Stevens from Grimsby East, Inspector Steve Peck from Grimsby West and Inspector Dave Lonsdale from Hull West all spoke to us about themselves and their plans for their areas. Click on their names to read their respective articles.

Sgt Andy Waller from the Hull North team went out on a ward walk with local journalist Simon Bristow from The Hull Story to talk about what it is like to be an NPT Sergeant and how community working is helping to make our communities feel more supported than ever – read the piece in full here.