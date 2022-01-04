Next hearing set for man charged over disappearance of Devon girl
He will be back in court this week
Billy Peach, 34, will return to court for a plea hearing later this week after being charged in relation to the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl from Devon, who was found in Lincolnshire.
Leona Peach was reported missing after last being see in the Hele Park area of Newton Abbot during the morning of Monday, December 20. Police carried out a search of an address near Boston on Thursday, December 30 and Leona was located safe and well.
Police previously appealed to help find Leona and said she may have travelled to Bideford to be with her dad Billy Peach. A man by the same name – Billy Peach, 34, from Bideford, was charged with breach of court bail and knowingly assisting a child to run/stay away.
He had previously been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap before being transferred into police custody within Devon and Cornwall for questioning.
Peach appeared at Exeter Magistrates Court on Saturday, January 1, 2022. After the hearing, he was remanded into custody until January 6, when he will appear back in court via video link for a further hearing.