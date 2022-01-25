North Lincolnshire Council pledges to be carbon neutral by 2030

North Lincolnshire Council has committed to a greener, more sustainable future by pledging to become carbon neutral by 2030.

It comes as part of a new policy that was approved at the council’s Cabinet meeting on Monday, January 24.

The ‘Green Future’ proposals will see the council, together with residents and businesses, make positive changes to create a cleaner and healthier North Lincolnshire area.

It has been designed with huge backing from a consultation, which saw 99% of responders agree with all the aims set out in the council’s plans, designed to achieve decarbonisation, protect and enhance the environment, all while boosting economic growth.

The wheels are already in motion for North Lincolnshire Council’s decarbonising pledge, having cut its carbon footprint by more than 60% since 2009, saving £12 million in the process.

The new policy is developed across the themes of net zero and sustainable energy, resources, waste and water management, natural environments and a shared responsibility and vision.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This is one of the most important pieces of policy we will be responsible for – it sets a vision which will protect North Lincolnshire now and for future generations.

“We already have an enviable track record when it comes to protecting and enhancing the environment; slashing our carbon emissions in the last decade, planting over 85,000 trees and re-establishing vast areas of urban wildlife habitats – but we can and will go further.

“It embeds environmental protections and enhancements into everything we do and across all that we are responsible for – and is designed to protect and create jobs, taking advantage of new green technologies and the emerging industries.”

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for environment, said: “This touches every single community, every single business and every single resident.

“It recognises we all play our part in making our area a cleaner, greener, healthier and more sustainable and attractive place to live, work and visit.”