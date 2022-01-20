Objectors “disappointed” as government rejects Lincoln Western Growth call-in bid

Those opposed to plans for a 3,200-home development in Lincoln have said they are “disappointed” by a government decision not to examine the plans.

The Secretary of State Michael Gove’s office confirmed on Thursday he would not be calling in the City of Lincoln and Lindum Western Growth Community Ltd’s plans for the Western Growth Corridor north of Skellingthorpe Road.

The city council and developers have said they are delighted by the news and “look forward to the project starting in the near future”.

However, Lincolnshire County Council’s executive portfolio holder for economy and place, Conservative Councillor Colin Davie said it was “very disappointing”.

“We maintain that the impact on the roads network will lead to immense disruption for residents and businesses.

“These plans will cause severe and prolonged congestion that should be avoided and a solution found at the planning stage. This should not just be left as it is for the people of Lincolnshire to eventually have to put up with. “As a direct result of the upset that this is going to cause for people trying to go about their daily lives, this development should be reviewed and changed with a clear, public plan. “That plan should explain exactly how the congestion issues will be dealt with instead of ignoring the obvious issues at hand.”

Conservative MP for Lincoln Karl McCartney also said he was disappointed by the decision.

“A significant amount of local residents in Birchwood, Hartsholme, Boultham and Skellingthorpe will also be disappointed by this,” he said.

“However, we must now accept the decision by the Labour – run City of Lincoln Council.”

He said he expected the development to progress “in earnest” from later this year.

“I understand this will be a disappointment for those opposed to the development,” he added

“However, I will do all I can to ensure that this development has the suitable infrastructure in place – ahead of the building of so many new homes, and that the link road is constructed to minimise the disruption as much as possible to both the existing and new residents of our city.”

The full Western Growth Corridor proposals include:

Up to 3,200 homes, with a local centre comprising of retail and commercial units and a new primary school

A commercial employment area of up to 20 hectares

A regional sport and leisure complex, including a new stadium, health and leisure facilities, a hotel and ancillary food and drink elements

Full details can be found here.

The council says the proposals will tackle the city’s traffic difficulties and housing and businesses needs as well as create better paid jobs, and leisure provision.

Proponents said it will bring more than £500 million worth of investment into Lincoln.

Those against the plans fear they could instead lead to increased traffic congestion and flood risk.