Pedestrian, 73, dies after Nettleham A46 crash

The man was treated at the scene but died of his injuries

A 73-year-old pedestrian has died in a single-vehicle crash on the A46 at Nettleham on Thursday.

Police were called to an incident at Welton Road at around 12.30pm, after reports of a Silver Hyundai colliding with a male pedestrian.

Emergency services worked together to treat the victim for his injuries, but he has sadly died following the crash.

The A46 has been closed off at Nettleham Road roundabout and Deepdale Lane as a result.

Officers are appealing for witnesses of the crash, or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, to come forward.

You can do so by calling 101 and quoting incident 182 of January 27, or emailing [email protected] and using the same incident number in the subject box.